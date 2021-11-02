Victims of fatal crash on A1 at Leeming Bar and milk tanker collision in Leyburn named as inquests open

Christine Mackay, 71, was the woman killed when the Land Rover she was travelling in was involved in a three-car collision on the A1(M) at Leeming Bar in the early hours of October 18.
The driver, a man believed to be her husband, was also injured. A 22-year-old man from Malton who was driving one of the other vehicles was arrested.
While a man killed when he was struck by a milk tanker while walking along the A684 Harmby Road in Leyburn at 12.30am on October 26 was Carl Welburn, 47, who was from the Leyburn area.
Mr Welburn's fiancee Nickie Ross works at The Black Swan Hotel in Leyburn and the couple are well-known locally. The keen music fan also has a grown-up son, Lewis, a chef, and daughter Georgia.
His funeral will take place at Leyburn Methodist Church on November 8.
Ms Ross said: "My world has been turned upside down. My heart is broken. The pain is unbearable. I'm lost, I have lost half of me. I'm struggling big time. I miss him so much. I love you Carl."