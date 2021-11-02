Victims of fatal crash on A1 at Leeming Bar and milk tanker collision in Leyburn named as inquests open

Christine Mackay, 71, was the woman killed when the Land Rover she was travelling in was involved in a three-car collision on the A1(M) at Leeming Bar in the early hours of October 18.

The driver, a man believed to be her husband, was also injured. A 22-year-old man from Malton who was driving one of the other vehicles was arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Welburn died on Harmby Road in Leyburn

While a man killed when he was struck by a milk tanker while walking along the A684 Harmby Road in Leyburn at 12.30am on October 26 was Carl Welburn, 47, who was from the Leyburn area.

Mr Welburn's fiancee Nickie Ross works at The Black Swan Hotel in Leyburn and the couple are well-known locally. The keen music fan also has a grown-up son, Lewis, a chef, and daughter Georgia.

His funeral will take place at Leyburn Methodist Church on November 8.