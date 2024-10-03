A new CCTV image has been released as police continue to search for a woman who went missing from her home in Yorkshire.

Victoria Taylor was last seen when she left her home address in Malton on Monday morning (Sep 30).

A number of her personal items have been found close to the River Derwent, and North Yorkshire Police said it has carried out ‘extensive searches’ of the areas including with a police underwater search unit.

Drones have also been used to search the area from above, while hours of CCTV have been trawled through by detectives from around Malton and where she was last seen.

A new CCTV image has now been released which shows Victoria at the BP garage on Welham Road in the Norton area of Malton at around 11.30am on September 30.

Inspector Martin Dennison from North Yorkshire Police said:“We are very concerned about Victoria’s whereabouts and, like her family and friends, just want to see her safe and well.

“I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river. Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.

“If you do have any information which can help with the search then please call us 101. Any immediate sightings should be reported to 999.”