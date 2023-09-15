Video shows entire corn on the cob being removed from cocker spaniel's stomach

Graphic warning – video shows surgery of a corn on the cob being removed from a cocker spaniel at Haven Vets in Hull.

A veterinary practice in Yorkshire is warning dog owners about the dangers of corn on the cob as a family pet needed life-saving surgery after he swallowed one whole.

Cocker spaniel Roman stole the vegetable while in the kitchen at his home in Hull, and ate it whole before anyone could stop him. That left him needed an emergency trip to Haven Vets in Holderness Road, Hull.

Scans revealed the solid object in the two-year-old’s stomach, which had to be removed during an operation. Vet Jordan Sinclair surgically removed the offending object by making a small incision in Roman’s stomach through which she carefully retrieved the cob before stitching up the wound.

Roman, with his owners Danielle and Kevin Shaw, and Haven Vets' Jordan Sinclair who saved his life. Photo: Haven Vets

Corn on the cob is not toxic for dogs but it is indigestible and likely to cause a blockage, preventing solids and fluids from moving through the stomach, which could prove fatal.

Jordan said: “Corn on the cob can cause choking in dogs or it is highly likely to cause a blockage as it passes through the gastric tract if they do manage to swallow it. They will start being sick and if it gets lodged in the intestine it can cause parts of the gut to die off and affect the blood supply to those areas. There’s a risk the dog could become very ill or even die.

“Thankfully Roman’s owners acted very quickly, which is really important and made it much more likely that he went on to make a full recovery. I would urge dog owners to be extra careful with any food at home and when out walking. If you think they have swallowed something they shouldn’t, get them to the vet as soon as possible.”

Roman’s owners Danielle and Kevin Shaw thanked Haven Vets for saving his life.

Danielle said: “It’s the first time Roman has done that. He never normally chews anything in the house - he runs off with the occasional sock but always gives it back. But he snatched the corn and swallowed it in one.

“I feared the worst. Thankfully we live about two minutes from Haven Vets in Hull, and they were great with him. We’ve taken him there since he was a puppy and I can’t thank them enough. We had to be strict with Roman while he recovered to make sure he rested but he is absolutely fine now.”