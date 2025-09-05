Villagers form road safety campaign after much loved councillor, 81, killed on A19

John Duggan died last month after a collision on the A19 near Riccall

A ROAD safety action group has been launched in a North Yorkshire village following the death of a much-respected councillor on the very road he campaigned on.

John Duggan, 81, died last month in Riccall, near Selby after a collision between his car and a lorry on the A19.

Mr Duggan had long campaigned for a roundabout to be built on the A19 to combat high traffic speeds.

He represented the village on Selby District Council from 2019 to 2022.

Residents left stunned in the aftermath of his death have now come together to form the Riccall Roads Action Group.

Founding member Sue Golton described Mr Duggan as “a very well respected, highly regarded member of the community.”

She said: “The people who spoke at his funeral spoke of his kindness, how he would help anybody. He was just a really community-minded person and the A19 and its access was something he campaigned for for many, many years.

“And that’s the irony, because of how he died.”

In the weeks following Mr Duggan’s death, the group was formed - with a first meeting attracting some 150 residents.

Mrs Golton, a retired local governance employee, said: “John worked long and hard to get the money for a roundabout, and then we lost it.

“In the the letter advising John that the roundabout wouldn't happen, North Yorkshire County Council acknowledged that the road was dangerous and that the roundabout remained on the agenda, but nothing has happened in almost 20 years.

“When John died, the village was in shock, and I think his death has been the catalyst for us to do something.

"There have been umpteenth near misses, I’ve seen two since John died.”

Mrs Golton has been joined by fellow villagers Laura Lee Patterson and Elaine Bond to form the steering group, and are now lobbying the council for a roundabout to finally be built.

Some £850,000 was allocated at one point by the Council for the roundabout, the campaign group said, but it never materialised.

Selby MP Keir Mather, who said he was “devastated” by Mr Duggan’s death, has written to North Yorkshire Council demanding a reduction in the speed limit on the Riccall section of the A19 to 40mph.

In a letter co-signed by deputy mayor Jo Coles and County Councillor Stephanie Duckett, he wrote: “Both of the junctions are regarded by local people as dangerous, and anyone using them knows the risks involved in joining the A19.

“The recent fatal accident involving former Councillor John Duggan has highlighted the urgent need for action.

“The current situation, which sees HGVs travelling at speeds of up to 60mph in such close proximity to homes and families is unsustainable and poses huge dangers every day.”

Mrs Golton said while the campaign group would support a reduction in speed limit, such a measure would not go far enough.

She said: “We absolutely welcome that it would be a fantastic first step to have lower speeds past the village.

"However, the roundabout remains the option that we believe will be safest, not only for the people of Riccall, but for everybody who drives past those junctions.

"Because it's not just the people who are pulling out, it's the people going by who would be involved in an accident if anybody made even the slightest misjudgment.”

The next steps for the group will include putting a formal proposal for a roundabout to North Yorkshire Council as well as creating a village petition.

Mrs Golton said: “We have got a vast range of skills and experience and contacts.

"We are preparing a very detailed and very well researched proposal to put to North Yorkshire Council, and we have highway contractors willing to support on this.

"John died five weeks ago, and the impetus has been huge.”