South Yorkshire Police are looking for a man called Vladimir who has been missing for 10 days and was last seen in Rotherham.

Police officers are continuing their search for missing boy Vladimir, 16, who was last seen in Rotherham at 11.30am on Friday, December 20, 2024.

He was last seen in the Masbrough area of Rotherham and is described as white and tanned, around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, and with short dark brown hair and a moustache.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “He was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt with a large cartoon on the front, black trousers and black and gold Air Max trainers.

Missing man Vladimir. (Pic credit: South Yorkshire Police)

“It is believed that Vladimir may be in the Rotherham area or have travelled to Manchester. He is also known to frequent Sheffield.

“Officers are working hard to find Vladimir, and have checked CCTV, including at train stations where he may have boarded or disembarked.

“Additionally, we have spoken to those close to him who may have useful information about where he may be staying, and have attended addresses which we believe he may have visited.

“Despite our best efforts, Vladimir has not yet been found and we are renewing our appeal for information that could help us find him.”

If you can help, please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 909 of 20 December 2024.