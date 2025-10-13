Vodafone outage: Thousands of Yorkshire customers experience problems with internet provider amid outage
Thousands of Vodafone customers based in Yorkshire have reported issues with their internet provider on a website called Downdetector.
The chart illustrates how many people have reported problems with Vodafone in the past 24 hours compared to the average volume of reports by time of day.
A surge of reports came through from 3pm on October 13, 2025, and overall 139,086 reports were submitted across the country.
In Leeds alone at around 3pm, 4,826 reports were submitted on Downdetector, while in York at around 4pm, 351 reports were submitted.
At around 4pm, 1,627 reports were uploaded by Sheffield-based customers.
There were 2,216 reports submitted by Bradford-based customers on the website and 419 reports by Hull-based customers.
The Yorkshire Post has contacted Vodafone for a statement.