Vulcan: The man who watches over Sheffield known as ‘the protector’ of the city

Unbeknown to passers by there’s a Vulcan - known locally as ‘the protector of Sheffield’ - looming over the City Centre.

The centre is in a state of change but if you look up you’ll be reminded of the city’s heritage on top of Sheffield Town Hall.

The Vulcan - the God of Fire and metalwork in Roman mythology - is poised at 200ft in the sky on top of the Town Hall.

What is the significance of the bronze statue of a Vulcan?

Once Sheffield's tallest building when it opened in 1897 the Town Hall dominates the city’s skyline.

In addition to the statue, the exterior of the Town Hall is also decorated with carvings by F.W. Pomeroy - these friezes depict Sheffield's industries.

Prior to the Town Hall, Sheffield only had a statue representing the municipality. It was quite late compared to other cities to have a town hall but councillors launched a competition to find an architect to build the Town Hall.

E. W. Mountford was chosen as the architect alongside F. W. Pomeroy who was chosen to carry out and supervise the carving.

Mountford commissioned a Vulcan to be designed for the top of the clocktower as a nod to Sheffield’s steel industry.

At street level it’s easy to miss the Vulcan which is now green in colour, let alone appreciate the intricacies of what this statue represents.

The Vulcan is not the only person protecting the steel city’s heritage. Inside the town hall is a much more powerful living figure, Lord Mayor Jayne Dunne.

Coun Dunne said: “The Vulcan is the God of Fire and the Patron God of the English steel-making city of Sheffield as he symbolises Sheffield’s rich industrial heritage and history of Steel production.

Central Sheffield is a city on many levels, from the underground walkways to the rolling hills and the iconic supertrams connecting the city centre.

Sheffield is in a state of transformation through its multi-million pound Heart of the City project now in stage two.

There are nods to Sheffield’s industrial heritage with the Women of Steel statue, The Famous Sheffield Shop, and the Millennium Galleries.

If you look up from the centre you can see some of the fascinating architecture such as the Sheffield City Hall, the large glass structure of the Winter Gardens housing exotic plants, and the statue of Mercury on top of the Lyceum Theatre.

It is Vulcan however at the pinnacle.

Coun Dunne added: “As the 21st female Lord Mayor I like the fact he is often referred to as the husband of Venus (Aphrodite) and is considered to be one of the 12 Olympians.

“So maybe the Victorians were seeing into Sheffield’s future as Women of Steel and our Olympic legacy?”

Sheffield has a woman at the helm and the Vulcan continues to play a supporting role as ‘watchman.’