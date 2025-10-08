The Yorkshire charity which looks after the iconic Vulcan XH558 bomber has launched an urgent appeal saying it faces “enormous strain” on its finances.

Avro Vulcan XH558 Spirit of Great Britain was the last remaining airworthy example of the 134 Avro Vulcan jet-powered delta winged strategic nuclear bomber aircraft operated by the Royal Air Force during the Cold War.

It was the last Vulcan in military service, and the last to fly at all after 1986. It last flew on 28 October 2015.

The Vulcan to the Sky Trust has launched a “critical” fundraising appeal to raise funds for the aircraft, currently based at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

A statement said since being asked to vacate Hangar 3 in 2017, the charity had navigated “a series of operational and financial challenges including uncertainty around DSA’s future and the halt of XH558’s popular engine ground runs, placing enormous strain on the charity’s finances”.

After losing the roof over XH558, the charity had lost key revenue streams - evening events, shop sales, and public tours – and this combined with the effects of the pandemic, has placed added pressure on the charity.

The trust which has six employees had kept the aircraft maintained with the help of a dedicated team of volunteers, and continued its education outreach work.

Marc Walters, chief executive of VTST, said: “This is not the message we wanted to be putting out in 2025, but the reality is that Vulcan XH558 needs urgent support.

“Thanks to our incredible community of supporters, we’ve been able to welcome thousands of visitors to see XH558 over the years. But the journey has not been easy. Since 2017, the complete loss of evening events and shop revenue, the pause in tours and the devastating impact of the pandemic, has tested our resilience. The uncertainty around Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s future and the halt of XH558’s popular engine ground runs have compounded the issues we have faced and placed enormous strain on the charity’s finances.

“We face an immediate need for funding which, if we can secure it, will present us with an opportunity to enter a new and exciting chapter. The recent unanimous decision by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to grant City of Doncaster Council its gainshare funding, up to £160m, will enable the council to press ahead with its work to fully reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport and FlyDoncaster Ltd, the company set up to manage the reopening and operation of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, has identified a potential plot of land for The Vulcan Experience.”

The charity says The Vulcan Experience will tell the story of the RAF, the Cold War, and the iconic V-Force, and also be home to a green technology hub, with XH558 as the centre piece.

“Most importantly, it will allow us to expand our education programme and inspire the next generation of engineers and aviators,” added Marc. “But before we even get close to building The Vulcan Experience, we need to ensure that the charity has the funds to continue our work maintaining and looking after Vulcan XH558. We need your help to get there. We now need interim funding to continue our day-to-day work to enable us to explore sources of investment to move XH558 to her new home.”

Air Commodore Edward Jarron, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: “Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to securing the future of Vulcan XH558.

“Please consider supporting us today. Together, we can ensure that she remains an iconic symbol of British innovation and resilience and a critical source of inspiration for generations to come.”