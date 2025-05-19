Wakefield grandmother’s cancer misdiagnosed as fibroids before devastating stage 4 diagnosis

A grandmother who was initially told she had fibroids was diagnosed with terminal cancer - after extreme bloating left her looking "nine months pregnant".

Julie Butler, 55, was diagnosed with fibroids - non-cancerous growth - after gaining two stone and experiencing pain in her abdomen.

The mother-of-two was told she needed a hysterectomy but didn't have the surgery for another two years due to COVID delays and struggled with bloating and walking.

But in September 2022, she was admitted to the hospital with a bowel blockage - where they removed her lower bowel and two unexpected tumours.

Robert, Julie, Hayley, Deanna and Willow.

The tumours were sent off for a biopsy, and Julie was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.

A year later Julie was diagnosed with stage four cancer - and was told it has spread to her lung, liver and spleen.

Despite chemotherapy the cancer is still growing and her husband Robert Butler, 54, has now set up a GoFundMe to raise £40k for a life saving treatment called Trans arterial chemoembolization (TACE).

The treatment delivers chemotherapy directly into the blood vessels feeding a tumour, and then blocks the blood supply to the tumour.

Julie and her daughter.

TACE is available on the NHS for the treatment of primary liver cancer, but Julie's liver cancer is secondary, meaning she is not eligible for the treatment.

Julie, a catering assistant, from Wakefield said: "When I was diagnosed with stage four cancer, I was devastated.

"I have a granddaughter, and I was thinking about how I wanted to see her grow up.

"The day I got told I was stage four, I was worried I would never see her in her first school uniform.

Julie and her granddaughter Willow.

"I was worried that I would not be able to see her grow up.

"We are at the point where the chemotherapy is not working for me, and we need to try something new."

In 2020, Julie noticed she had gained two stone, which was unusual for her, and was also experiencing pain in her abdomen.

She went to her GP, who carried out an ultrasound and hysteroscopy .

Julie was diagnosed with fibroids in March 2020 and told she would need a hysterectomy.

Due to covid delays, Julie didn't have her hysterectomy until July 2022.

Julie said: "In those two years, I could barely walk, but doctors couldn't put a finger on it.

"I was bloated all the time, it looked like I was nine months pregnant."

After the hysterectomy, Julie was still experiencing extreme bloating.

During a meeting to see how Julie was doing since the hysterectomy, a scan revealed that she had a blockage in her bowel and she was sent for an operation.

Julie said: "During the operation, they removed my lower bowel, and found that I had two tumours that were causing the problem.

"They said the tumours had gone into my lymph nodes, so they removed them too.

"They told me it was cancer but sent the tumours off for a biopsy to double check."

The biopsy confirmed that Julie had colon cancer, and doctors told them they were 95 per cent sure they had removed all the cancer, but couldn't be certain.

Doctors advised that Julie should start chemotherapy, but after two major operations, she was too ill.

A year later, Julie started to feel ill again, so she went for an MRI, CT and PET scan in April 2023.

The scans showed that the cancer had spread to her lung, liver and spleen and given a stage four diagnosis.

On the same day, Julie was told she had three months to live, but she has surpassed that prognosis.

Julie said: "Being told you have three months to live is devastating.

"It was a horrible thing to experience, I can't explain it."

Julie then started on chemotherapy in July 2024 and finished in April 2025.

Despite being given three different types of chemotherapy, Julie's cancer is continuing to grow.

Her husband, Robert, a hedge cutter, said: "The chemo has been very aggressive, but the doctors have told us it is not ready.

"The NHS wants to try a fourth chemo, but it is a catch-22 situation.

"Her liver is in serious trouble. If we carry on with the chemo and it doesn't work, she will end up with liver failure."

The couple are hoping to fly out to Germany for TACE but need to raise £40k to do so.

Robert said: "We have no choice now, we need to try it.

"If we don't try this, Julie is going to die, we have to do it.

"We are waiting for some blood test results to come back before we fly over there, we are hoping to head over there soon.

"My faith in the world has been restored. We have been in such a dark place for so long.

"The fact that people have been donating to help Julie shows that angels exist and there are good people out there."