Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition: Best pictures from event at Kettlethorpe High School

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 31st Aug 2025, 10:09 BST
A Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition took place on Saturday.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme went down to capture the best of the action:

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025

1. The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025 Photo: Simon Hulme

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield. A Young Rail enthusiast looks through one of the Railway tunnels at the exhibition. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025

2. The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield. A Young Rail enthusiast looks through one of the Railway tunnels at the exhibition. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025 Photo: Simon Hulme

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield. Barry Oliver from Leeds paints Model Train Engine at the show Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025

3. The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield. Barry Oliver from Leeds paints Model Train Engine at the show Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025 Photo: Simon Hulme

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025

4. The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School

The EM Gauge Society Wakefield Model Railway Exhibition at Kettlethorpe High School, near Wakefield Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 30th August 2025 Photo: Simon Hulme

