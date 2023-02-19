News you can trust since 1754
Wakefield Rhubarb Festival 2023: Yorkshire city painted pink as festival overcomes delayed start due to high winds

Wakefield’s famous Rhubarb Festival returned to the district this weekend celebrating the best of West Yorkshire’s food and drink.

By Sophie Mei Lan
2 minutes ago

The city was painted pink by the 15th annual event.

There is a diverse programme across the weekend - From the famous food and drink market and street entertainment to family workshops, live music and comedy nights as well as fringe events and rhubarb-inspired specials at local restaurants who take part in the popular food and drink trail.

While the outdoor festival market had a later start on Friday due to the high winds, by Saturday the city centre was heaving with people as stalls began to sell out of sough- after delicacies.

Arianna Mei and Jasmine Mei

Stealia Heart, who hosted the Rhubarb Festival in The Ridings, said: “I needed a lot of hairspray to help with the storm.

“But other than that it’s been really busy and fabulous.”

Wakefield Council’s yearly festival aims to celebrate the city’s rhubarb heritage. Alongside Leeds and Bradford, Wakefield is part of the Rhubarb Triangle where rhubarb is grown in special sheds in a process known as “forcing”. Coinciding with the height of growing season, the event is one of the first food and drink festivals in the national calendar.

