Wakefield’s market could be expanded following “positive comments” from traders and customers after it was relocated, a meeting heard.

Wakefield Council moved stalls from outside the city’s cathedral onto Teall Street, near to the Trinity Walk shopping centre, in June last year. The decision proved controversial at the time, with some business owners sending a petition calling for the market to instead be moved to Brook Street.

Members of the council’s regeneration and economic growth scrutiny committee heard the authority is now considering expanding the market into surrounding streets.

Wakefield has not had an indoor market since 2018 when traders were moved out of the former market hall next to the city’s bus station.

Wakefield's market was moved to Teall Street in June 2023

Many deemed the hall, which opened in 2008, a failure as stall holders complained about low footfall.

The market was then held outdoors three days a week next to the Cathedral until being moved last year.

Details of the possible expansion emerged as officers discussed plans to improve high streets across the district.

Councillor Olivia Rowley said: “Can I just ask about Wakefield? It is continuously mentioned on Facebook and I think there is an element of ‘the good old days’ about it as opposed to what it was before it was got rid of.

Wakefield's market traders were based at the Cathedral precinct for five years.

“There are a lot of comments about a market not being in Wakefield or it not being a very substantial market.”

Jamie Appleton, interim service director for growth and skills, replied: “Our approach with Wakefield has really been about relocation and consolidation of the market into Trinity Walk. To really try and put it in the centre of where our footfall is.

“The feedback we have been getting since that move took place has been really positive. We have seen quite a lot of interest from new traders wanting to come to Wakefield. Previously the market was quite spread out.

“You had traders all the way from the top and around the bottom of the Cathedral. I think that caused challenges in terms of the perception of the market really.”

The move to Teall Street also allows for a new public square to be built next to the cathedral to host open-air events and festivals.

Mr Appleton added: “There may be opportunities to extend the market into other areas. We don’t want to repeat the mistakes of old and spread out the market too much. But there may well be opportunities to continue the market onto the other side of the road or back into the bottom of the precinct or on Brook Street as well.

Coun Rowley said: “It was one big entity 25 or 30 years ago and I think that is often mentioned.”

Mr Appleton continued: “I suppose it’s not too dissimilar from business on the high street in that they are subject to changes in consumer demands as well.

“Things like online shopping – it’s quick, it’s as cheap. That comes down to the quality of the offer and I think for us it’s about putting upward pressure on the quality of the offer. It’s about working with the traders to make sure they are providing the right type of goods that are attractive to people.