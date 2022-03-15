Vegetation has been removed along a 1km stretch at Skeffling, which is part of a managed realignment scheme aiming to improve flood protection and create 175 hectares of new mudflat and saltmarsh habitat.

Trees and bushes have been chopped down along the drain banks, but also along the track leading to the flood bank and on the flood bank at the side of the estuary.

A dogwalker said it seemed like “wanton destruction” with no regard for resident wildlife. He said: “Everything has been cleared in quite a large area. It looks really barren now.

Trees and hedgerows have been removed

"There's usually loads of birds that use those hedges.

"It seems like madness to chop everything down when they are meant to be improving the habitat.”

The scheme, which is a joint initiative between the Environment Agency and Associated British Ports, involves building a new line of flood defences further inland and then breaching the old banks so water comes in to create intertidal habitat.

The EA said the trees and hedgerows had been removed “as they are located on the alignment where the new banks, ditches and footpaths will be constructed. They are also within the area of excavations necessary to build the embankments and future intertidal creek system.”

Trees have also been chopped down on top of the flood bank, as well as the drain bank at the side

In a recent press statement project manager Andrew Gee said the scheme would create “vital new habitats for nature to thrive”, while reducing flood risk for Welwick and Skeffling