Walton: More than 150 residents against village retirement community expansion
Councillors are due to decide on the scheme to build 35 ‘continuing care apartments’ for people aged over 55 in Walton.
More than a 100 similar properties have already next to the site off Nevile Drive
Hanover Developments wants to increase the overall number of properties 151.
The outline planning application includes building the properties in two blocks, with a residents lounge, carers station and a gym.
A total of 156 people have objected to Wakefield Council with concerns over a possible increase in traffic in the village.
Others have complained about the loss of a wildflower meadow and say the new buildings would be “alien to the character of Walton”.
The council has received no comments of support for the proposals.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of Hanover says: “The development will deliver specialised housing for people aged 55 and over on a sustainable site and which would form part of the adjoining continuing care development.”
The council’s planning and highways committee will consider the plan at a meeting on July 18.
Council officers have recommended that it be approved.
A report says the development could be “sufficiently accommodated” without impacting on highway safety or people living nearby.
A more detailed planning application will have to be submitted at a later date if the scheme is approved.
