Warm Welcome Spaces: The free warm spaces you can head to in Yorkshire to grab a hot drink and relax

With the winter fuel crisis dominating people’s lives during the colder months, we take a look at some of the free warm spaces in places across Yorkshire.

From libraries and community centres to some theatres, churches and even art galleries, there are thousands of places throughout the UK which will be welcoming people this winter.

Grab a hot drink, free wifi, and get cosy or hot desk at one of these warm welcome spaces in Yorkshire.

Interesting hang-outs

Browse artwork, do crafts, and relax at The Hepworth Wakefield which is running a warm space from their gallery on Barnsley Road.

Or head to The Branch Huddersfield which specialises in wellbeing activities.

You can get warm and active at The New York Stadium in Rotherham.

Rotherham United Community Trust are hosting a warm space this winter. They’re running a range of sessions including coffee mornings and fitness sessions.

New York Stadium, Rotherham, South Yorkshire S60 1FJ.

Wildspin and National School Museum is open too with their Chatty Cafe. Anytime between 2 pm to 4 pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the Month in Barton Upon Humber, North Lincolnshire DN18 5QP.

The Crescent is set in a beautiful grade 2 listed building on the cobbles in Batley. They offer a warm and welcome space as well as community activities for all ages.

Community Centres

At the Utilita Energy Hub in Sheffield, you can borrow devices or charge up while socialising in this unique community room.

At Shelley Jones in Harrogate, you can feel at home in a warm and cosy lounge area with access to warm drinks. It’s at the Jennyfield Styan Wellbeing Hub, HG3 2XU.

Wetherby Town Hall, in the heart of Market Square, is the grade 11 listed building dating back to 1845. It’s a popular place for meetings and conferences and a free warm space over the cold months.

The Warren in Hull is a warm and inclusive environment where individuals aged 16 to 25 can come together, socialise, and connect with their peers with complimentary tea and coffee. There's also a range of activities on offer for young people.

Lightwaves Leisure Centre, Wakefield opposite the bus stop is a community centre with activities for all ages as well as a foyer that serves free tea and coffee.

Libraries

Most council-run libraries are providing warm and welcoming places this winter.

Head to Barnsley, Bradford, Wakefield, and Kirklees central libraries and those in the suburbs. They also have a range of groups on offer for people of all ages and abilities.

Places of Worship

Many Places of Worship have become a one-stop shop community centre for areas. Many places offer a warm and welcoming space throughout the year particularly during the winter months.

Hull Minster is one of the landmark institutions which signed up to the scheme alongside Wakefield Cathedral.

Leeds City Mission is another warm space. This one also has a food bank and clothing store along with a warm drink and a chat. This drop-in space is available every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at Mistress Lane, Armley, Leeds, LS12 2HL.

Wakefield Cathedral is another welcoming location, open all year around with a range of services, groups, and family-friendly activities. Throughout the cold period, it too is a warm and free space with refreshments welcoming people in the centre of Wakefield.

St Mary’s near Bramall Lane in Sheffield is a popular community hub and conference centre which is also a warm space with free wifi and refreshments.

If you’re in Harrogate, you can chill out at St Mark’s Church on Leeds Road.

There’s a community room at the entrance to the church for limited working space, and relaxing with warm drinks on tap and a friendly welcome.

Cafes

Planet Food at Southlands Methodist Church in York is a warm, welcoming space from 9am to 11am, followed by the possibility of a pay-as-you-feel meal made by Planet Food from waste food from supermarkets. Coffee, tea, and cakes are also available, as well as food bags to take away. Everything is on a pay-as-you-feel basis.

York Theatre Royal’s cafe is another warm and welcoming place In the area for people to sit, meet, and use free wifi and toilets. Refreshments are available but at a cost.

Rainbow Junktion, Leeds is a pay-as-you-feel cafe and warm space in Leeds, welcoming people all year round.

S and I Cafe in Heckmondwike welcomes anyone who wants to come and get a free tea or coffee. Food is available however it is an extra cost.

Gateway Community Cafe at St Mark’s in Leeds runs on a pay-as-you-feel basis, so people can pay as much or as little as they can for food and drinks, or completely free if needed. There's a warm welcome for everyone, tea, coffee, snacks, toasties, soup, and more. There are also activities, songs, and toys for preschool children. They are closed during school holidays.

Reconnect Community Cafe at St John’s in Bradford is a Community Cafe that takes place every Tuesday from 2 to 4pm. They offer free refreshments including hot drinks and snacks, a friendly welcome with people to chat to if you would like, or space to sit quietly and relax on your own if you prefer.