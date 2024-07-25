Stunning drone footage captures a replica of an historic Spanish galleon leaving Scarborough.

John Wallis sent up a drone to film as the 160ft Galeón Andalucía left harbour for Ramsgate after visiting Scarborough and Whitby.

Mr Wallis said the sight of the ship heading out to sea bathed in golden sunlight “stopped everybody in their tracks”.

The boat, which was built in 2009, weighs about 500 tonnes and boasts four masts and six sails.

It has traversed the globe's oceans manned by a crew of between 15 and 35 people.

The vessel, which launched in 2009, was inspired by the real-life galleons used to bring silver and gold, gems, pearls, spices, sugar, tobacco, silk, and other exotic goods from Central, South America and the Philippines islands to the Spanish mainland between the 16th and 18th centuries.

Mr Wallis said: "Lots of people were on the piers on North Wharf and Vincent Pier where the lighthouse is to watch. It stopped everybody in their tracks.

"It has had a great impact - it came for Seafest and has been moored here for a week.