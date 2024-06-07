Watch: Look inside new super surgery serving Yorkshire town which has grown three-fold

A new multi-million pound state-of-the-art medical centre has opened in a small North Yorkshire town.

Sherburn in Elmet’s population has tripled in size and is set to keep growing with a number of new housing projects in the pipeline.

The new development, called Sherburn Group Practice,‘will serve the needs of the increasing population in the area with a smart, spacious, and accessible new healthcare facility.’

An extension and new floor at the £2.6m centre means there are now a total of 19 consultation rooms with waiting rooms on three floors and lift access.

There will also be urgent care, phlebotomy services, retinal screening and ultrasound scanning facilities.

The former Beech Grove practice was first opened in 1976 serving just 4,000 patients in Sherburn-in-Elmet and surrounding villages.

That number has since risen to almost 12,000 today and is expected to increase by several more thousand as new homes are built in the area.

The scheme was funded with £1 million from the NHS, £750,000 from Selby District Council, additional Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) as well as contribution from the business’ partners.

Partner and GP, Dr Charlotte Anderson said: “As a result of continued growth of the practice it was clear that the space available was becoming a restricting factor in the expansion of services.

“The new expansion means we can double the number of clinical rooms and improve the existing building for its current and future use.”

A second phase involving the re-opening of the Old Hungate Hospital building on the corner of Finkle Hill and Kirkgate will be completed in August this year and will accommodate further services, including sexual health, physiotherapy and facilities for district nurses.

Senior Partner and GP, Dr Catriona Osman added: “Beech Grove surgery has been in the planning stage for six years and the building stage for 18 months. During that time, we have squeezed ourselves into The Old Hungate Hospital to continue to provide a high standard of care.

“The new building has been built to be environmentally sustainable. Between Beech Grove and Old Hungate Hospital we plan to provide ' Considerate Care for All'. We are very proud of what we have achieved.

“This has futureproofed Sherburn Group Practice to allow us to provide excellent care to our community into the future.”

North Yorkshire Councillor for Sherburn in Elmet Division, Bob Packham said the new practice “will result in real benefits for the residents of Sherburn and surrounding villages in local health care”.

He said: “The financial support of the NHS and the former Selby District Council, as well as the Partners, will provide a facility that will address the needs of our growing community, and increase available health care services locally, reducing the need for travel, particularly benefitting those for whom this is difficult.

“The Practice has managed the potential disruption of the building works, maintaining the high level of services which residents have enjoyed for many years, in challenging circumstances, and the benefits of the development going forward will be felt for many years”.

Sherburn Group Practice opened on June 3 with one of its longest serving former doctors Dr Andrew Peel making a heartfelt speech and senior partner Dr Catriona Osman cutting the ribbon.

Former ITV Calendar presenter, Christine Talbot, hosted the event.