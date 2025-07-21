Watch: Lord Mayor has a 'Naomi Campbell moment’ as he falls onto stage in hilarious video

Nobody can forget Naomi Campbell’s epic runway fall in 1993. The supermodel laughed it off and continued her walk with a smile on her face.

It seems that these embarrassing moments can happen to the best of us - including the Lord Mayor of Leeds.

While Coun Dan Cohen may not have been strutting his stuff in a catwalk show in Paris, he was left redfaced after tripping them stumbling on to stage in front of hundreds of people.

In a hilarious video Coun Cohen posted online, you can see him being invited on stage and as he climbs the stairs onto stage he falls on to all fours.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Dan Cohen

Coun Cohen posted the video on social media with the caption “...sometimes this Lord Mayor thing doesn’t go to plan.”

After a few replays of the hilarious moment Coun Cohen can be seen composing himself with Naomi Campbell-style grace, with a dose of humour.

Coun Cohen said: “It wasn’t the best trip I’ve ever been on … but it was the most public.

“I’ve been asked why I shared the clip on my Tik Tok and Facebook, I decided to share my whole year on tik tok and socials - and that includes the bloopers.”

Coun Cohen, a lifelong Alwoodley resident, has vowed to document his year on TikTok, with his daughter editing, to make the role of Lord Mayor feel “accessible and relevant,” he said.

Although there'll be no dancing videos, said Coun Cohen.

He added: “I’m not sure if TikTok dancing is for me. I still like to respect the role of Lord Mayor and the office.”

A solicitor by profession, Coun Cohen is the managing director and head of legal at his family business – but his commitment to community life goes far beyond the day job.