Watch moment adorable fox plays in the snow on Yorkshire photographer's brand new car

An adorable video shows a fox playing in the snow on a photographer's 'brand new car'.

The cheeky fox can be seen frolicking on Steve Midgley's new car, which was taken via CCTV in the early hours of November 19.

The wildlife photographer, who has been pursuing his passion for 15 years, has six trail cameras dotted around, and this one caught the fox on film outside his house last week when it snowed.

Steve, 62, who is based in Halifax, said: "I'd seen the forecast so had to put a camera out. I've been feeding the foxes for about seven or eight years and I have three or four coming most nights along with other visitors.

"I think this is one of this year's cubs (Kate Brush is its mum) and it really just seemed to be playing. I've never seen them on any of the cars on the street before so it must just have been having fun.

"There were paw prints all over the roof as well."

Steve shared the adorable video on his facebook page 'Steve Midgley Wildlife Photography' and it has now had over one million views.

Steve added: "The feedback I've had has been amazing and mostly positive, however there's a few people out there who are more concerned about scratches on my car than the welfare of our wildlife.