People living on Norton Lane in Sheffield spotted two deer running down their street on the morning of May 4.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team posted a video of the deer making a dash across the road.

They were then seen to head back towards Moss Valley.

Officers from the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted the deer on Norton Lane, Norton. Still taken from the video posted by the Sheffield City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team

The policing team tweeted: "Morning it’s a wet one today it’s not everyday you see a couple of suspicious deer out for a morning walk! They didn’t stop so we’ve no I deer what they were up to."

This is not the first time deer have been seen in urban areas of Sheffield.

Last May, deer were spotted swimming in Kelham Island and more deer were seen jumping over a fence and grazing near the Cholera Monument on Claywood Drive.