A local superfan’s dreams came true during The Script’s gig on Sunday at The Piece Hall in Halifax when her boyfriend appeared onstage to steal the show and pop the question.

It was during the heartfelt ballad Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’ that Claire, from Bradford, was invited onstage by frontman Danny O’Donoghue.

However, moments later came the real surprise as her boyfriend Ryan, from Rossdale, also appeared onstage.

Ryan got down on one knee and asked the question.

WATCH: Moment superfan's dreams came true during The Script gig at The Piece Hall CREDIT: THE PIECE HALL

Much to the crowd’s joy, Claire said yes.

“She said yes! Congratulations! You guys are the most beautiful couple I’ve ever seen,” lead singer Danny declared as the audience roared in approval.”

Opening the night was the BRIT award-winning Tom Walker, who sang fan favourites Leave a Light On and Just You and I.

The multi-platinum Irish rock band, The Script, then took to the stage for a 90-minute concert which included anthems The Man Who Can’t be Moved, Hall of Fame, Superheroes, Rain and For the First Time.

The happy couple celebrated on stage as the band serenaded them with the final chorus of Never Seen Anything ‘Quite Like You’.

The concert came to a close with an encore, which included Home Is Where the Hurt Is, Breakeven and the well-known chart topper Hall of Fame.

The show was part of the TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall summer series, which continues to host big-name acts throughout the summer in Halifax.

Tickets can be bought via The Piece Hall website.

