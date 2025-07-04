Watch moment travellers cool off when ice cream van opens up shop on Yorkshire motorway

Hot and bothered motorists caught up in a traffic jam were able to cool off - when they found themselves stranded next to an ice cream van.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Randhawa, 32, was driving back home to Washington, Newcastle, on the M18 in Yorkshire after a family get-together in Coventry, West Midlands, when the motorway came to a standstill.

He and his partner, Sonya Azam, 27, still had over 100 miles to go when they became stuck inside their red Volkswagen in scorching 30-degree heat due to a accident further up the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That's when a couple of cars down he saw an ice cream van and decided to ask if he would be willing to open up shop.

Tony with his ice creams on the M18

To his delight the owner agreed and Tony bought two 99s for him and his partner for £5 to cool off in the heat.

The sales manager said: "It was the nicest ice cream I've ever had as well as the strangest. I had waited around five minutes inside the car and that's when I saw the van and thought this would be great if he would open up so I walked over and knocked on his window.

"He opened his window and I asked if I could have two 99s - to my shock the owner chuckled and agreed. He sold them to us on 'motorway prices' which was £5 for two - absolute bargain."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony recorded the bizarre incident which happened on June 29 and posted it onto his TikTok – @.tonyrandhawa – and the video has over 200,000 views.

Tony has told after he bought the ice cream other travellers stuck in the long queue went and bought one too.

He says at least 40 people enjoyed the frozen treat on the motorway side.

Tony said: "When I was walking back with the ice cream dripping down my hands, I could see people smiling and laughing. Next thing you know other people where getting out of their cars doing the same thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It turned what was a stressful situation into a nice relaxed atmosphere - everyone was happy they could cool down. I went back and forth three times in total they were very tasty.

"There was one guy sat next to his car on a pull out chair - others were stoodside just getting some fresh air. It was a funny sight seeing people eating ice cream on a motorway."

After being stuck in traffic for over an hour it started moving again.