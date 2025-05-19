Watch moment Yorkshire man realises he’s wearing dissolving shorts in pool prank on holiday to Cancun
This is the funny moment a man realised he was wearing dissolving shorts while splashing around in a pool on holiday.
Bradley Gaskin, 27, was on a family holiday in Cancun, Mexico, earlier this month (May 3).
His wife, Danielle, 30, had laid out the shorts for him that morning, not telling him they were a prank pair designed to dissolve in water.
Bradley jumped into the pool, but it wasn't long before he noticed his shorts were disappearing.
A video captures Bradley's "penny drop" moment as the family bursts out laughing.
"I had to wrap a towel around him and luckily I'd brought a spare pair of shorts.
"He thought it was hilarious."