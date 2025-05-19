Watch moment Yorkshire man realises he’s wearing dissolving shorts in pool prank on holiday to Cancun

Published 19th May 2025, 10:50 BST
This is the funny moment a man realised he was wearing dissolving shorts while splashing around in a pool on holiday.

Bradley Gaskin, 27, was on a family holiday in Cancun, Mexico, earlier this month (May 3).

His wife, Danielle, 30, had laid out the shorts for him that morning, not telling him they were a prank pair designed to dissolve in water.

Bradley jumped into the pool, but it wasn't long before he noticed his shorts were disappearing.

Bradley Gaskin's trunks dissolving in the pool.placeholder image
Bradley Gaskin's trunks dissolving in the pool.

A video captures Bradley's "penny drop" moment as the family bursts out laughing.

Danielle, from Barnsley, Yorkshire, said: "It was the highlight of our holiday.

"I had to wrap a towel around him and luckily I'd brought a spare pair of shorts.

"He thought it was hilarious."

