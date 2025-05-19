This is the funny moment a man realised he was wearing dissolving shorts while splashing around in a pool on holiday.

Bradley Gaskin, 27, was on a family holiday in Cancun, Mexico, earlier this month (May 3).

His wife, Danielle, 30, had laid out the shorts for him that morning, not telling him they were a prank pair designed to dissolve in water.

Bradley jumped into the pool, but it wasn't long before he noticed his shorts were disappearing.

Bradley Gaskin's trunks dissolving in the pool.

A video captures Bradley's "penny drop" moment as the family bursts out laughing.

Danielle, from Barnsley, Yorkshire, said: "It was the highlight of our holiday.

"I had to wrap a towel around him and luckily I'd brought a spare pair of shorts.