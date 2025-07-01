Mosborough came out in force to celebrate the life of Elemie Wainwright today.

Mosborough High Street was lined with mourners whose lives had been touched by Elemie, in a day which the beloved 11 year old’s family had wanted to make a celebration of her life.

Elemie died after a collision on the road last month. Hundreds turned out, dressed in pink at the request of her family.