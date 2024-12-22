Photos positioned around the font of Leeds Minster serve as a poignant reminder of those who have tragically been killed in road traffic accidents. On what is often the busiest weekend of the year on the roads, The Yorkshire Post went along to a memorial service for those who’ve lost loved ones or been injured in road traffic accidents.

Sons, daughters, partners, parents and friends were remembered at the SCARD (Support and care after road death and injury) Oakleaf Memorial Service for the bereaved and injured road victims.

SCARD, which was founded 31 years ago, was set up to support victims of road traffic collisions.

Carole Whittingham MBE, founded SCARD with her late husband Francis following the death of her son Steven, aged 27.

Leeds Minster

Steven Whittingham was killed by a car thief who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Carole received the “knock at the door” that no parents want to hear.

She said: “Sometimes it feels like yesterday, sometimes it feels a million years ago.

“Because we learned so much in doing research when our son was killed there was no social media. You were cast aside basically.”

Christine Talbot with SCARD Founder Carole

Carole and Francis witnessed first-hand the lack of support for people bereaved, injured, or affected by road death and injury.

Christine Talbot, who shared a reading at the Oakleaf service inside Leeds Minster, said Christmas is the “hardest time for all” the families who attend the service.

She said, “SCARD is a little-known charity that offers practical and emotional support to everyone affected by a road-related death or accident.

“It does great work and the Oakleaf service where the families come together before Christmas.

“It is truly moving. I’m proud to be a part of it and applaud Carole and her family who turned their own grief into a positive force for good to help others in their situation. “

A remembrance quilt to commemorate those who have died on the roads was displayed at the rear of the church. Each piece on the quilt was stitched with love and tears by members of the deceased's families and was put together by Carole and her friends.

At the service, the bereaved had the opportunity to write their loved ones’ names on an Oakleaf which were read out during the service.

Christine added: “During the service, there is an emotional moment when all the families bring a paper Oakleaf to the altar with the name of their loved one as music plays. Each name is read out.”