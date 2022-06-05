“We just wanted to do something for our community,” said Catherine Moxham, manager at The Spring Cafe and Charity Shop in West Yorkshire.

Staff and volunteers began their donation-only afternoon tea with a rendition of God Save the Queen and a prayer before serving locals with home-made afternoon tea and donating money to a dementia charity.

There have been outdoor and indoor street parties taking place too with Age UK partnering with Wakefield Street Kitchen at The Ridings Shopping Centre to hold a free afternoon tea, disco and souvenirs with the Labour and Conservative candidates attending ahead of the Wakefield By-Election.

Toddlers and their carers took part in a triathlon at Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.

As well as school children holding a whole host of activities in the run up to the weekend, pupils at Sandal Castle Primary enjoyed games, free cakes and learned about the Platinum Jubilee.

Volunteers have been dressing up far and wide too. Two volunteers from Bless dressed up as Her Majesty and her Guard for Volunteers Week held by Nova Wakefield District in the run up to the weekend of community celebrations.

Organiser, Dave Forrest, described the moment he met Prince Charles himself at a charity event: “It was lovely. He was dead friendly, dead down to earth. His entourage people introduced me to him. It was very exciting.”

Yorkshire volunteer and charity worker Lisa Bourne took her family down to London to experience “this moment in history.”

On June 2, Mrs Bourne said: “A gorgeous day at Trooping the Colour. Said hello to the Royals and Red Arrows.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience and we wanted our son who is six to enjoy this moment in history. It was a wonderful, joyous atmosphere and we are so happy we got a chance to be a part of it.”

Back in Yorkshire the weather held up for street parties including Agbrigg Jubilee Social bringing together their local community and neighbours.