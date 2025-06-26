Watch shocking moment suspected faulty battery causes electric car to explode

Shocking footage captured the moment a suspected faulty battery caused an electric car to explode - destroying two vehicles around it.

James Musonda, 33, was woken by loud explosion outside of his house. He initially thought a tree had fallen on his home until he looked outside to see flames rising from his Mercedes EQA.

After checking on his wife and daughter, James rushed downstairs and was unable to exit his house because of the fierce flames on March 5.

In the video, the car can be seen steadily smoking for a number of seconds before suddenly exploding - with a nearby fence and garden shed later catching fire.

According to James, fire crews attended the scene until midday the next day - moving the car from the road to a nearby grass verge. Other videos show the explosion caused damage to nearby parked cars and the road itself.

The dad-of-one claims Mercedes is refusing to investigate because the car was leased through his company's green scheme via the Tusker salary sacrifice car scheme.

James, a pensions consultant from Sheffield, said: "It was horrific. I thought it was a tree that had fallen or something on the house - it was terrifying. When I realised it was my car I was screaming and hysterical.

"All I could see was flames when I opened the door. My daughter was in the house. We couldn't get out the house because of the flames in front of the house. The fire brigade managed to get us out, but it kept making little explosions.

"We're very shaken up - if I see an electric car I stay well away from it."

James' car was recalled by Mercedes for work in October 2024, but he wasn't told why.

He said: "They needed to bring it in for safety work and they had it until mid-January. They didn't give me any report on what the issue was and what they had done.

"They said there was nothing to be paid, and it was all under warranty. Six weeks later, it explodes."

Now, James says Mercedes is refusing to investigate the fire and are taking away the courtesy car provided.

He said: "Initially, they provided me with another car and they would investigate. Now they are taking it away. About a month ago they sent me an email to say that Tusker should be investigating it because the lease was through them and that Mercedes had nothing to do with it.

"I contacted Tusker, and they said they were waiting for Mercedes factory representatives to see it and Mercedes again say it's not their fault. I could have died if I was in that car.

"They haven't acknowledged me or shown any sympathy at all. I've asked what work was done when they had the car from October to January and they've ignored me.

"Tusker just provide the agreement; Mercedes deliver the car to me. It's a Mercedes car, their build."