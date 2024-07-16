Watch the moment iconic Beverley Blackburn is craned over the wall at Fort Paull

The last of 19 pieces of the world’s last surviving Beverley Blackburn have gone over the wall at Fort Paull ahead of their 180-mile trip to a new home.

Big Bev will be reassembled and restored to her former glory over the next two years by volunteers at Carlisle Airport before finally going on show again.

Attempts by businessman Martyn Wiseman to move the XB259 aircraft from the former military museum, which closed in 2020, stalled and the plane was in danger of being scrapped when Dougie Kerr and his team got involved.

They've been at Fort Paull, to the east of Hull, since May, and have garnered support from hundreds of well-wishers, who’ve contributed £74,000 towards an appeal fund, while help in kind has come in from businesses in Hull and Cumbria.

Up in the air again: Parts of the Beverley Blackburn going over the wall at Fort Paull

The plane was dismantled and the pieces which couldn’t get through the gates of the fort were lifted over with the help of a 100-tonne crane.

Dougie said: "It's all over the wall now apart from a pair of wheels. We had a wagon take the back end away, the tailplanes and the propellors and they are coming back this morning and they're going to take the cockpit.

"We've had lots of help - Lawsons Haulage are doing it at a reduced rate for us from Cockermouth; also Venco has helped with the telehandler, Spears Transport gave us a wagon for free and Paul Sanderson from Plantmove Hull has helped with the forklifts for free.

"I think we will go back home this weekend and come back on Tuesday for the final stretch.

The iconic aircraft was one of the main attractions at Fort Paull before the museum closed

"We did think it would go well but we didn't think it would go as quickly. Everything has to move by the end of the month."

Countless bolts will be needed to put her back together following restoration and painting with Dougie claiming it is as simple as doing a big Meccano kit.

Brough-built Big Bev is the first production Beverley to have been built and is the last of the original 49 that were ever made.