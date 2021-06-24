Charlie Thorpe, 28, and son Alfie wandered off with a little basket to collect some eggs from the chickens in their back garden.

But Charlie's approach provokes the rooster to flap and crow.

The angry bird then jumped over the fence, chasing the pair down the garden path to their house - filmed by the house CCTV

Bettina Croft being chased down her drive by an angry cockerel. (Credit: SWNS)

Charlie's mum Bettina Croft, 53, a manager in housing support services, said the whole family laughed when she watched it unfold, in Keighley, on Monday (Jun 21).

She said: "He's usually not like that. He's quite domesticated. When he gets fed by Charlie, he likes to be stroked.

"He just suddenly decided he didn't want Charlie and Alfie near the hens because he has all these little 'girlfriends' around him.