Care home residents have recreated iconic Eastenders scenes in a funny new video.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OAPs and staff all chose different Walford moments to put their own stamp on.

Multiple people recreated Peggy Mitchell's legendary "get out of my pub," line for the video in honour of the show's 40th anniversary - as well as Zoe and Kat Slater's famous "you ain't my mother" argument.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were also filmed repeating many famous lines from the iconic Dot Cotton - including "I'm not one for gossip," and "Well, knock me down with a feather."

Care home residents have recreated iconic Eastenders scenes in a funny new video

Lindsay Bupa Care Home in Branksome, the Berkeley Bupa Care Home in Hull, Cleveland House Bupa Care Home in Huddersfield, and Argyles Bupa Care Home in Newbury all chose different iconic soap scenes.

One resident, Jean Brown, 82, who lives at Berkeley House Bupa Care Home and was involved in the filming said: "I remember Dot and Jim getting married (2002) and I really liked all the family ties around the square. My favourite character was Ethel (1985 - 2000), and of course her little dog, Willy."

Both Eastenders and Bupa celebrate their 40th anniversaries this year - first airing and opening their doors in 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Temple, Unit Manager at Berkeley House added: "The Saskia Duncan and Steve Owen storyline is one of my favourites (1998). My favourite episode was when the Stacey, Max and Bradley affair was exposed on Christmas Day 2007."

Robert Parsons, Director of Marketing at Bupa Care Services said: "We have so many avid EastEnders fans across our 120+ care homes and retirement villages, and celebrating our 40th anniversary alongside the soap seemed like a great opportunity to get in on the fun.