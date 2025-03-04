WATCH: Yorkshire care home residents re-create iconic Eastenders moments in hilarious video
OAPs and staff all chose different Walford moments to put their own stamp on.
Multiple people recreated Peggy Mitchell's legendary "get out of my pub," line for the video in honour of the show's 40th anniversary - as well as Zoe and Kat Slater's famous "you ain't my mother" argument.
Residents were also filmed repeating many famous lines from the iconic Dot Cotton - including "I'm not one for gossip," and "Well, knock me down with a feather."
Lindsay Bupa Care Home in Branksome, the Berkeley Bupa Care Home in Hull, Cleveland House Bupa Care Home in Huddersfield, and Argyles Bupa Care Home in Newbury all chose different iconic soap scenes.
One resident, Jean Brown, 82, who lives at Berkeley House Bupa Care Home and was involved in the filming said: "I remember Dot and Jim getting married (2002) and I really liked all the family ties around the square. My favourite character was Ethel (1985 - 2000), and of course her little dog, Willy."
Both Eastenders and Bupa celebrate their 40th anniversaries this year - first airing and opening their doors in 1985.
Emma Temple, Unit Manager at Berkeley House added: "The Saskia Duncan and Steve Owen storyline is one of my favourites (1998). My favourite episode was when the Stacey, Max and Bradley affair was exposed on Christmas Day 2007."
Robert Parsons, Director of Marketing at Bupa Care Services said: "We have so many avid EastEnders fans across our 120+ care homes and retirement villages, and celebrating our 40th anniversary alongside the soap seemed like a great opportunity to get in on the fun.
"We're always looking for ways to bring our residents' hobbies and interests to life, and this just shows it's never too late to indulge your inner thespian!"
