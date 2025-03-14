'We are desperate to make memories’: Fundraising campaign launched after Scarborough baby receives rare, heartbreaking diagnosis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It hasn’t been easy for the Scarborough family following the birth of four-month-old Rio in November last year. Parents Michael and Sammyjo were delighted with the new addition to their family and took Rio home to be with his sister Giovanna.

But at just two days old, he was re-admitted to Scarborough Hospital with jaundice and a suspected infection, then discharged eight days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were (then) enjoying being at home as a new family of four and finding our feet,” Sammyjo explains. “Rio was amazing but we noticed he was struggling to put weight on and he was opening his bowels really frequently, but that can be quite normal with breastfed babies so we weren’t terribly concerned.”

Rio Brown

But one day, Sammyjo felt in her gut that Rio wasn’t well and took him back to hospital. He was taken from Scarborough to Sheffield Children’s.

Seven gruelling weeks followed as Rio underwent investigations. Then the family were given a heart-breaking diagnosis. Rio has Microvillus Inclusion Disease.

The extremely rare genetically inherited intestinal disorder is characterised by chronic, severe diarrhoea and insufficient absorption of necessary nutrients. Symptoms occur due to the incomplete development or degeneration of cells in the wall of the small intestine. A large number of patients do not survive past early childhood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sammyjo says: “We are still trying to come to terms with this devastating diagnosis, it’s horrific and we are struggling with what our future may look like. On top of this we have our beautiful daughter Giovanna to consider.”

Rio has been introduced to Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) - a food made to give him all the nutrients, vitamins, enzymes and essential fats needed to stay hydrated and grow, given directly into a vein through a cannula.

The family is undergoing TPN training in the hope of taking Rio home in the next few months. He’ll need around-the-clock care for the rest of his life, Sammyjo says.

“We are desperate to get home and make memories to treasure as a family, just the little things that you take for granted when your children are medically well. Rio is amazing. He is the happiest, smiliest, softest boy and anyone that meets him falls in love with him. And he looks so well, which makes it all the more difficult.”