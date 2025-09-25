'We don’t want to be as needed as we still are today' - Homelessness charity Simon on the Streets marks 25 years of support

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 25 years, West Yorkshire charity Simon on the Streets has been a lifeline for homeless and vulnerable people - some rough sleeping, others hidden and often isolated. Its teams in Leeds and Bradford work with individuals to offer practical and emotional support and over more than two decades have helped many to deal with the obstacles that they face and begin to rebuild their lives.

That work is vital – but without funding and support, it wouldn’t be able to happen. It’s why so much of the charity’s focus is also on education, CEO Natalie Clark explains. "It’s about trying to break down stigma and get our messages out to communities about why people become homeless and the kind of support they need,” she says. It’s also about raising awareness – of rising homelessness in the region and of the charity’s presence and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s the thinking behind a new podcast it has launched in its 25th anniversary year. The debut episode features men's suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club, in recognition of the trauma, loneliness and mental health challenges experienced by so many of those impacted by homelessness. More episodes are now being planned with other organisations.

Simon on the Streets, which hosts sleep out events to raise funds, is marking 25 years of helping homeless people. Photo: Simon on the Streets

“Our anniversary year is a bit of a double edged sword,” says Natalie. “On the one hand we want to celebrate that we’re still going, we’re still giving this amazing support to people and we are still here through various different financial crises. But it’s bittersweet because we don’t want to be here, we don’t want to be as needed as we still are today but we know we are going to be for a long, long time.”

Between January and July this year the charity has supported 559 people across Leeds and Bradford. Its work includes welfare checks, helping people into housing, and accompanying those who need it to medical, financial, housing and drug and alcohol appointments, as well as signposting other support services.

"When I came in five years ago, a lot of our work was based in the city centres but now we’re doing a lot more work on the outskirts and homelessness is popping up in places where we just didn’t see it a few years ago,” Natalie says. “We’re working with people who are sleeping in their car - stuff we haven’t seen before, but people are a lot closer to being homeless now than they’ve ever been.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity recognises that people become homeless for many reasons. They may be fleeing domestic violence or find themselves without anywhere to live after a relationship breakdown, bereavement or landlord selling up. They may become unemployed, or lose their home due to increases in rent or as a result of experiencing poverty and debt –factors undoubtedly compounded by today’s cost-of-living climate.

Natalie Clark, CEO of Simon on the Streets.

Then there’s the issue of housing shortages, particularly when it comes to affordable and social housing, meaning there’s a “bottleneck” of people in temporary accommodation.

"It feels at the moment like a bit of a melting pot of all these different issues,” Natalie notes. “It’s frightening that the need (for services) and the (homelessness) crisis is as important now as it’s ever been.” The 2017 to 2019 Conservative government committed to eliminating rough sleeping by 2027. “We’ve never been further away from that,” Natalie claims. “We need a really clear strategy and way forward.”

Despite the challenges, and a reduction in income largely due to financial challenges facing supporters, the charity’s team will not lose sight of its impact. “We know that we can change people’s lives,” Natalie says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that people with the right support at the right time can turn their lives around, we’ve seen it. That’s why we’re still here and still going...It’s about the very raw, very real, gritty work of how we get somebody off the street not just into accommodation but into a home, into a community again. It takes a lot of time.”

Outreach Manager Tracey Ellerton bears witness to that. In nine years with the charity, she’s seen people repeatedly finding themselves sleeping rough, with Simon on the Streets recognising the complexity of breaking the cycle of homelessness and working with those who need support for as long as they need, including once they are in accommodation.

“We do a lot of hand holding because people need that,” Tracey says. “But we work to make them feel empowered to take control of their own lives...It’s them that do it, they turn their lives around. We’re just there to guide and support them on their journey to recovery.”

“It’s about trying to build their self-esteem and their worth so they want to make positive changes because a lot of people just give up and don’t see a way out,” she adds. "It’s our role to navigate that and give them pride back in their lives. If something happens like they’ve been evicted, or they’ve not completed their rehab or detox, it’s about saying well let’s start again if that’s what you want to do and if you don’t, we won’t judge you but we’ll be with you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Government spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government told The Yorkshire Post homelessness was “a symptom of the housing crisis we have inherited” and said: “We will build 1.5 million homes so that everyone has a secure and affordable place to live. And to get back on track to ending homelessness once and for all, we’re spending £1 billion on vital services.”