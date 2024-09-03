A group of travellers have complained that their Sheffield City Council is refusing to remove a mountain of rubbish fly-tipped - on their own doorstep.

The charred remnants of household waste such as mattresses, sofas and fridges can be seen in shocking pictures at the site, which an MP has branded a 'disgrace'.

Residents living in the traveller site at Long Acre View in Sheffield, say bundles of industrial cable are thrown on the fire every day.

And they say local officials have refused to do anything about the issue, which has blighted the site for more than a year because they are travellers.

One resident on the site - who did not want to be identified - said: "You wouldn't believe the smoke that goes up. It's every night.

"I don't bother to come out anymore because of the smell.

"It used to have a gate on the site, but they've taken the gate off and now people think this is a dumping ground.

"They treat it like the local tip. They drive in, they dump it anywhere and no-one does anything about it."

A Sheffield resident claims a gang has been taking cash off others to dump and burn flytipping in her neighbourhood for over a year - and that officials won’t do anything about it.

Travellers on the site say there has been fires on the site on at least 30 different days over the past four months.

Piles of waste continues to build up into piles measuring nearly two metres tall across the site, one of two traveler accommodation sites in the city.

Another resident - also speaking on the condition of anonymity - said: "It's our own personal nightmare.

"We travellers are all tarred with the same brush and all everyone around us sees is the fires, and think we are all responsible, that we don't care about where we live.

Four nights a week, residents of Long Acre View - an official travellers’ site operated by the council in Holbrook - close their windows against the thick smoke pouring from an illegal burning pit.

"But I'm proud of where I live. It didn't used to be like this. It was a lovely community where children played outside. I want it to stop.

"The fires are so thick and bad that everything is sticky. Everything stinks or is destroyed by smoke damage.

"And these are grown men who will threaten to attack you, to set fire to you and your home, if you tell them to stop.

"There are rats everywhere now when there didn't used to be."

Travellers complain about rubbish being burnt at the entrance to their site on Long Acre View, Sheffield, claiming Sheffield Council won’t do anything to help.

Despite months of reporting it to local authorities, the resident says Sheffield City Council, police and fire services are "looking the other way".

The resident added: "I think it's because we're travellers. They're ignoring it because it's 'their' problem.

"Do officials not even want to investigate where the reels of cables are coming from?

"It makes you feel so completely deserted.

"The police are in denial, the fire service is in denial, the council has washed their hands of it. It's so frustrating to live with it and there's so much evidence.

"It would be solved overnight if the police and council did their jobs."

Labour MP for Sheffield South East Clive Betts said he had visited the site and called it "an absolute disgrace."

He said: "I was appalled at what I saw and have made complaints to the council, fire service and the police.

"I've spoken to [the resident] and they're very sensible, takes great pride in their home and has every right to be concerned about the state they and neighbours have been forced to live in.

"I can't prove they (who are burning the waste) are running a business out of this but they are arranging the burning of cables every other night.

"It seems they are a repository for cables - cables coming from where, I might ask.

"I was very angry when I left the site. I'll be taking my complaints to the council's chief executive."

Councillor Douglas Johnson, Chair of the Housing Policy Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: "We want every person in Sheffield to live in a neighbourhood where they feel safe, secure, and part of a thriving community. This includes Long Acre View, which the council has no plans to close.

"We are looking into the concerns and frustrations of the residents of Long Acre View and are working with police and fire services to tackle this ongoing situation.

"If anyone has any more information they can pass on to ourselves, the police or fire service to help us stop these incidents, we urge you to do so. Any help our local communities can offer is greatly appreciated."

Meanwhile, a fire service spokesperson said: "We can confirm the fire service has responded to several incidents at this site.

"We are continuing to support our partners and the longer term, multi-agency response to the reported issues."