Now, after fifty years, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are packing up their sequined costumes and bidding farewell to the sport that changed their lives. But before they do, they are on their final tour of their epic career, Our Last Dance. The tour, with dates in Sheffield this weekend, includes a special updated performance of Bolero for 2025 and features some Dancing on Ice skating favourites, including this year’s finalists Annette Dytrt and Mark Hanretty.

So why does now feel like the right moment to stop performing together after so many glorious achievements? Jayne explains: "We've had the most incredible time, and we always love skating and performing together, but as you get older, you can't do all the things you used to easily. We still want to be able to do it all, but your body doesn't let you, so you want to go out on a high. We keep ourselves fit and healthy, and we eat well and get plenty of rest, but we want to be able to go out feeling really, really good, and while we know we can still do a great job."

The duo announced their retirement from skating on February 14 last year - 40 years to the day since they took home gold at the Sarajevo Olympics. It earned them a place in the history books as one of the greatest sporting moments of the 20th century, watched across the UK by an audience of 24 million.

Legendary ice skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean bring their last ever tour – Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance to Sheffield Utilita Arena from 19-20 April. Photo: Matt Crockett

Our Last Dance is a celebration of two of the country’s most respected athletes. Chris says: "The show is a retrospective storytelling of our career from the very beginning until modern day, so it will include everything that's been a big part of our journey. Our aim was always to make the show as spectacular as possible. We're so grateful people still want to come and see us, and we want them to leave feeling like they've seen something special."

The close friends will take away many incredible memories from their illustrious careers. "At the time, we had no idea how life-changing winning the Olympic gold would be for us," Jayne smiles. "It gave us a lot of opportunities and opened so many doors. It's a big part of the reason we've been able to do what we love for so long and enjoy every bit of it. We've had some incredible, unforgettable experiences. Princess Diana came to the opening night when we first did our first tour in the UK as professionals, which was very special."

"We've done amazing things and met incredible people, like the Queen, Nancy and Ronald Reagan and Tom Cruise," says Chris. "Sometimes, when we get asked about things we've forgotten, we can't believe we've had the opportunity to do them. We still get taken aback."