Wedgehog: Watch as a hedgehog is released after getting wedged in a fence

RSPCA was called to Bramley, Rotherham, on Sunday afternoon (26 June) after being alerted by a member of the public.

Inspector Jack Taylor who was called to help the hedgehog get out of its prickly predicament, said: “The podgy little porker had tried to push through the metal bars of a garden gate and got himself well and truly stuck.”

The call-handler who logged the report about the little hedgehog aptly named him “wedgehog.”

Mr Taylor said: “Thankfully I was able to arrive quickly and carefully squeeze him backwards out of the railings. I checked him over and he’d not suffered any injuries, luckily, so I popped him in some bushes at the bottom of the garden so that he could toddle back to his hoggy home.”

The video shows “wedgehog” being released back into the wild.

While “wedgehog” looks cute, the RSPCA issued a warning for people to take care around wild animals and to keep a safe distance and to monitor.

“Wild animals can bite or scratch when frightened, particularly if they are injured or sick. If you’re able to safely confine the animal, then it may be quickest to take the animal directly to a vet or local wildlife rehabilitator which you can find via the RSPCA’s website: www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/wildlife/findarehabilitator.

If they cannot free themself or if you’re concerned that they’re sick or injured, please call the charity’s emergency line on 0300 1234 999 for advice.