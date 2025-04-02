Wendy Speakes: Daughter urges Justice Secretary to reject ‘reckless’ decision to move murderer to open prison

A woman whose mother was raped and murdered 30 years ago has written to the Justice Secretary urging her to reject plans to transfer the killer to an open prison.

Tracey Millington-Jones described a Parole Board recommendation which could lead to Christopher Farrow’s eventual release as “reckless and risky”.

Shoe fetishist Farrow forced his way into Wendy Speakes’ home in Balne Lane, Wakefield, in March 1994 before stabbing her to death in a sadist sex attack.

Farrow, from Cookridge, Leeds, was given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of 18 years in 2000 after pleading guilty to murder.

Wakefield murder victim Wendy Speakes

A Parole Board report, published last week, said Farrow should not be freed from jail but should move to an open prison, the least secure category of jail.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to make the final decision whether to accept the recommendation later this month.

Ms Millington-Jones has written to Ms Mahmood saying she is “shocked and appalled” by the proposal.

She has also contacted victims’ commissioner Baroness Newlove, saying the recommendation “clearly undermines public confidence within the criminal justice system.”

In a letter to Ms Mahmood, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said: “Farrow cold-bloodedly and premeditatedly murdered my mother, having stalked women both before and after her death.

“He harbours a deeply-rooted hatred of women and has exhibited violent urges to kill when experiencing anger or difficulties in relationships”.

Farrow, now aged 63, has spent almost 25 years in prison since being sentenced.

Leeds Crown Court heard Farrow initially intended to rape another woman after following her for several days before unsuccessfully trying to get into her home.

He then targeted Mrs Speakes, who he spoke to on her doorstep before forcing his way into her house.

The father-of-three forced his way in before tying her up with a pair of stockings and forcing her to wear a pair of blue mule shoes.

The 51-year-old receptionist was then raped and stabbed to death.

Farrow has been denied release on four occasions, following hearings in 2018, 2020 and 2023.

He was moved to an open prison in 2018 when his minimum term ended but was returned to a closed jail the next year.

Ms Millington-Jones letter also states: “Only 22 months ago the Parole Board deemed him too great a risk to be released.

“What has changed in such a short time to now justify this decision? It appears to be that he undertook a course after the last decision in 2023 and spoke to some professionals.

“There can be no guarantee that he no longer poses a danger because, in reality, there is none.

“I urge you please to reject this reckless and risky recommendation and prioritise the safety of women by preventing a serial stalker, rapist and murderer from being reintegrated into society.

“If released, he will return to Yorkshire, posing an ongoing threat.

“For the protection of women, I implore you to do what is right and ensure that Christopher Farrow remains incarcerated.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Wendy Speakes’ murder was a horrific crime and our thoughts remain with her friends and family.

“The independent Parole Board has recommended Christopher Farrow’s transfer to open conditions after a risk assessment and there is a stringent three-step test which must be met before we accept that recommendation. A decision will be made in due course”.

A Parole Board decision summary stated Farrow had completed “extensive” work in custody including sessions with a psychologist, but only recent work had allowed professionals to say he showed insight into his offending.