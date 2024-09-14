Wensleydale Creamery: Workplace incident leaves two injured at famous Yorkshire cheese factory

Two people have been injured after an incident at a Yorkshire cheese creamery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workers at Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes within the Yorkshire Dales National Park were taken to hospital following the incident on Friday afternoon.

Their injuries are non life-threatening according to North Yorkshire Police.

The Health and Safety Executive has also been notified.

Fire crews also attended the scene.