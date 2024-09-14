Wensleydale Creamery: Workplace incident leaves two injured at famous Yorkshire cheese factory
Two people have been injured after an incident at a Yorkshire cheese creamery.
The workers at Wensleydale Creamery in Hawes within the Yorkshire Dales National Park were taken to hospital following the incident on Friday afternoon.
Their injuries are non life-threatening according to North Yorkshire Police.
The Health and Safety Executive has also been notified.
Fire crews also attended the scene.
The Creamery is one of North Yorkshire’s best known dairies and is visited by thousands each year.
