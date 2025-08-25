From proud prize-winning livestock parades to gleaming vintage tractors and bustling trade stands, the 111th Wensleydale Agricultural Show brought the Yorkshire Dales to life in vibrant colour and hearty cheer.
Held against the rolling sweep of the Dales on Saturday (Aug 23), families flocked to marvel at champion cattle, dainty punches of poultry, and woolly Valais Blacknose sheep stealing the show.
Alongside the livestock, classic car enthusiasts lined up polished beauties from decades past, while local producers offered tempting artisanal treats—everything from cheese to chutney. Children grinned wide as they patted friendly farmyard animals and tried their hands at rural crafts.
Judges in crisp attire deliberated over prize rosettes, while performances from display teams provided awe-inspiring demonstrations of skill.
With laughter drifting through marquee lanes and the buzz of community pride filling the air, the 2025 show served as a stunning snapshot of Dales life.