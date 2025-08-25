From proud prize-winning livestock parades to gleaming vintage tractors and bustling trade stands, the 111th Wensleydale Agricultural Show brought the Yorkshire Dales to life in vibrant colour and hearty cheer.

Held against the rolling sweep of the Dales on Saturday (Aug 23), families flocked to marvel at champion cattle, dainty punches of poultry, and woolly Valais Blacknose sheep stealing the show.

Alongside the livestock, classic car enthusiasts lined up polished beauties from decades past, while local producers offered tempting artisanal treats—everything from cheese to chutney. Children grinned wide as they patted friendly farmyard animals and tried their hands at rural crafts.

Judges in crisp attire deliberated over prize rosettes, while performances from display teams provided awe-inspiring demonstrations of skill.

With laughter drifting through marquee lanes and the buzz of community pride filling the air, the 2025 show served as a stunning snapshot of Dales life.

1 . The 111th Wensleydale Agricultural Show MP Rishi Sunak, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party from 2022 to 2024 with Chair of Wensleydale Show Eleanor Acaster-Law, amongst a pen of Wensleydale sheep, own by farmer Nick Oliver of Highfields Farm, Carperby, near Leyburn, who runs the Carperby Pastures flock. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . The 111th Wensleydale Agricultural Show Farmer Luke Wilkinson, holding home bred 13 month old Limousin Cross Heifer, which won Overall Beef Champion, at the show, owned by B & L Wilkinson of Leyburn. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . The 111th Wensleydale Agricultural Competitors taking part in the Concours d'Elegance class in the main ring. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . The 111th Wensleydale Agricultural Show Wilf Gregg, 3, of Masham, with his Beltex Cross Sheep, during the judging of the 6 & Under Young Handler Class. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales