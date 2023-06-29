Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed that the teenager is in Sheffield Children’s Hospital following the incident at Wentworth Castle Gardens, near Barnsley, on Sunday June 25 at 2pm.
The grounds of the country house, which are managed by the National Trust, include Stainborough Castle, an 18th-century folly ruin with two towers and mock medieval turrets.
Two ambulances and a mountain rescue team were sent to the parkland after the emergency call was received. The boy’s condition is not known.
The National Trust said: “We can confirm that there was an incident at Wentworth Castle Gardens on Sunday 25 June which was attended by emergency services. Because the incident involved a minor, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”
Wentworth Castle, also known as Stainborough Hall, was built in the 1700s by Thomas Wentworth, Earl of Strafford, to rival nearby Wentworth Woodhouse after the estate was inherited by his cousin. He also commissioned the building of the castle folly in the grounds, with four original towers named after his children.
After the earldom became extinct, the house passed through the Vernon-Wentworth family until the last of the male line gave the hall and park to Barnsley Council in 1948. The mansion became a teacher training college and remains in educational use today. The gardens were restored by a charitable trust, but closed to the public in 2017 and only re-opened following a partnership between the council and National Trust.