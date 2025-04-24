Wentworth Garden Centre: The Bothy - a stylish brunch spot hidden inside a garden centre

Wentworth Garden Centre has evolved from the abandoned kitchen gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse into a thriving horticultural haven over the past four decades. Hidden inside is a gastronomic delight where you can dine in discreet style, writes Sophie Mei Lan.

Garden centres have become destinations in their own right - although it’s rare that you could spend an entire day at one. Wentworth Garden Centre is the exception with its wide array of plants on offer, an independent boutique, a walled garden, a farm yard with play area, a deli and two eateries.

It was in the 18th century when the Fitzwilliam family created their kitchen garden and pleasure grounds, designed by esteemed York architect John Carr.

The kitchen gardens supplied the ‘big house,’ as Wentworth Woodhouse is nicknamed locally, with abundant fruit, vegetables, and hand-cut flowers. The pleasure gardens were for the family and visitors to enjoy.

The Bothy at Wentworth Garden Centre

Nowadays, this land has been revived by Wentworth Garden Centre, which also has fine food and produce at the forefront of its offering. I’m used to stopping off at a garden centre with my elderly relatives for a cup of tea and a wedge of cake, which looks good but has been sourced at the same wholesalers as other such cafes.

I’d previously been to Wentworth Garden Centre and tried The Walled Garden, a canteen-style cafe in a large glasshouse. It’s nice, but more to have a quick cuppa and cake or a jacket potato kind-of place.

What caught my eye however, is The Bothy. It’s tucked around the corner with its own elaborate menu.

When my birthday came around, I chose to try The Bothy for brunch.

Sophie Mei Lan with husband Danny Malin

As you enter, you’re surrounded by plants lining the restaurant with stylish William Morris wallpaper. Each area of the restaurant is a potential photo backdrop in its own right.

Every turn is a new lush scene, all inspired by the British Arts & Crafts movement of the late 19th Century, which Morris is said to have founded.

With the Victorian ‘glasshouse’ style flooring alongside the distressed wood furnishings, you can’t help but feel immersed in this botanical wonderland.

Was it more about the interior design than the food itself?

Home-made Granola with a chocolate brioche

We perused the breakfast menu which has a wide array of homemade granola, pancakes, and a range of cooked breakfasts on offer.

I tried the homemade fruit and nut granola served with fresh fruit compote, Longley Farm yoghurt, honey, and chocolate brioche. All locally sourced and homemade ingredients. The portion size was huge. It was served on a wooden log tray. Even the Chocolate Brioche was delicious. At first glance, you may think £10.50 is expensive for a bowl of granola, but this is so much more and worth every penny, and more.

My husband Danny went for the Full Gamekeeper's Breakfast (£14), which included Owen Taylor’s country sausage and back bacon, free range egg, field mushroom, grilled tomato, baked beans, potato rosti, toast and butter. He also added black pudding for £2. Danny loves his fry-ups, and he said this was up there as one of the best.

I had been tempted initially by the vegetarian Gardener’s Breakfast, which includes grilled halloumi, free range egg, field mushroom, grilled tomato, baked beans, potato rosti, toast & butter (£14).

Full Gamekeeper's Breakfast

My 18 month old daughter had the American Kiddie Pancakes served with Strawberry, banana and Nutella (£7.50). Again, these were huge and fluffy with plenty of fresh fruit in abundance. It really was a treat.