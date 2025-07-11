'We're a small team with a big job - to keep Sheffield moving'

In a quiet room deep in Sheffield Town Hall resides the council’s Urban Transport Control Centre.

There is a room deep in Sheffield Town Hall where a small but dedicated team has one task to perform – keep the city moving.

It’s no easy feat; major events, emergencies and unexpected disruptions can all mean cars queueing on Sheffield’s roads, leading to frustration, missed appointments and lateness.

But, behind the scenes, there’s a team doing their best to ease the pain. They can’t widen the roads or change lanes but they can plan ahead, respond swiftly and adapt on the fly.

They’re known as the council’s Urban Transport Control Centre.

I step inside their quiet room deep in Sheffield Town Hall and find Andy, the principle engineer network manager, and Rob, a service manager, walking up and down, checking whether everything is going according to plan. A colleague sitting at a desk is liaising with South Yorkshire Police.

The six-strong team are watching a number of big TV screens – and on them, are Sheffield’s busiest roads viewed from high above.

Most big cities have a set up just like this one – some bigger, some smaller, Andy explains.

Sheffield traffic problems. Picture: Steve Ellis

In London, the room at Transport for London is the size of “a couple of football pitches” but Sheffield’s is “moderately-sized”.

“With everyone being here, we can react very, very quickly if we have a problem,” Andy says. “The whole premise of what we do is to keep Sheffield moving.”

Unless they are on the front page of local newspaper The Star, they are doing a good job, he maintains. “That’s my litmus test.”

Rob agrees. If people started noticing, he says, something has likely gone wrong.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council.

Andy says operating the network is a balancing act. “We’re trying to keep all the plates going without any of them falling off.

"That means balancing the needs of vehicular traffic, public transport, cyclists, pedestrians, trams. It’s about getting that balance right in line with policies.”

Take Penistone Road, for example, which is one of the busiest in Sheffield. Andy says it handles 55,000-60,000 cars in a 24-hour period and is a main corridor to the city.

Running parallel is a public transport corridor – Middlewood Road, Langsett Road and Infirmary Road. “There are measures on those roads which encourage other vehicles to go onto Penistone Road,” Andy explains.

He says Penistone Road is a good example of what they are trying to achieve. A lower speed limit, it allows them to squeeze cars in and maximise the available space.

If there is a higher speed limit, people tend to hold back a little. “A lot of what we do is based on sound principles,” Andy says.

There used to be more engineering involved, he muses, whereas these days it is more data-driven.

Technology has advanced so strategy must follow. Flow and volume have to be considered as well as the number of pedestrians.

Andy says: “We are now entering AI so wouldn’t it be great if we knew there is a train coming up from London and there are 300 people?”

Most of those would get off and go to the crossing during the evening peak when the traffic volumes are high. “That’s balancing again, we are trying to balance the needs of everybody."

Andy’s team is not a 24/7 service as Sheffield is still a “very traditional” 9am until 5pm city, he says. But there are on-call officers and the room can be accessed remotely – it is all about communication.

The team can change traffic lights, for example, to help traffic flow should queues be starting to form, as well as updating matrix signs.

And the system is programmed so the team can respond very quickly if there is an emergency or adverse weather such as a sudden snowfall.

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, says the council wants to open up the Town Hall and let the public have a peek behind the scenes “to show people what we do to tackle many of the issues that matter to them”.

One of these issues is the traffic congestion in and around Sheffield. Coun Miskell says people do not always see the work being done to tackle it – particularly during big events or disruptions.

Most of that work is being carried out in the traffic control room at Sheffield Town Hall. And thanks to that control room, the city can be made safer, especially for pedestrians, he says.

“The last budget that we had that went through full council contains lots and lots of different things but one of them was about investment in the traffic control room,” Coun Miskell says.

“We think that’s really important because it actually helps us keep Sheffield moving. And it allows us to prioritise buses, which is really important as you move towards bus franchising in 2027.”

According to Coun Miskell, the control room is able to shift prioritisation as key events unfold, in order to keep people moving.

Congestion has an impact on the economy, he says. People sitting in traffic can lose work, miss appointments, cannot spend money where it is needed – so tackling it in Sheffield is a necessity.

“If we didn’t have this approach to managing congestion, it would be significantly worse in our city.”