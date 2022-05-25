A new survey of thousands of people said that while Scotland took 36 percent of the vote to be named the sexiest accent in the UK, West Yorkshire wasn't far behind in third, with 16 per cent.

The Northern Irish accent, which was previously voted the most attractive accent, came second while the Brummie accent was named as the biggest turn off.

The survey was conducted as part of the Sexiest Features Study, and asked 2,000 respondents to identify which accents and regional dialects they considered attractive, and which would be a turn off when considering dating a prospective partner.

The West Yorkshire accent - and in particular the Leeds accent - has been named among the sexiest in the UK

The survey went on to ask people which specific part of the region they considered to be the most compelling, with the findings showing that in West Yorkshire it’s Leeds that people prefer, followed by Ilkley, Bradford and Huddersfield.

It may have something to do with some of the celebrities who come from West Yorkshire, including Matthew Lewis who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, Lena Headey who was in Game of Thrones, Louis Tomlinson and of course Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker.