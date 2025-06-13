Westgate Run: The Yorkshire pub crawl that was ‘impossible to complete’ and now it’s ‘too easy and too expensive’

In its heyday, the main thoroughfare through Wakefield was thriving with pubs, bars and clubs. People would travel for miles to participate in the famous bar crawl, the Westgate Run.

In the 20th century Wakefield’s Westgate was the thoroughfare for trade. Lining the streets were mansions, public houses and inns, there were 30 pubs in a short stretch as part of the pub crawl.

Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine that it was almost impossible to visit every pub on Westgate due to the sheer number of pubs.

Crowds would take part in the Westgate Run every weekend in ‘shakey wakey,’ starting at The Redoubt pub on Westgate End. They would then make their way up the many pubs including The Globe, Henry Boons, The Black Swan, and after several stops, many would finish off at The Black Rock if they made it that far.

Wakefield Westgate today

Mick Tiffany, who has lived in Wakefield all his life, said: “The tradition was to start with a quarter of a pint and double it in each pub. We never made it to the end.”

Due to pints being cheap, people would get so merry that they rarely made it all the way along.

Crowds would start at the bottom of Westgate End at The Redoubt pub to kick off the Westgate Run and stagger their way into the city centre. At the time, in the shadow of this popular pub crawl was a bar crawl on Kirkgate too.

In the Middle Ages, Wakefield had been called the “Merrie City.” This ended up being an apt name for the reason that coachloads of partygoers would arrive. Thanks to the city’s liveliness it was later nicknamed “shakey wakey.”

Westgate Run used to draw crowds into the city centre

Nowadays, Wakefield Westgate is sprinkled with the odd pub, bar, takeaway, and corner shop. It’s still the city’s main nightlife scene, but like most places, it’s struggling.

People online sharing memories of the Westgate Run on Facebook said that all the pubs have closed, and even if they were still there, it would be too expensive now. Even Wakefield’s Pie Shop has closed down without a buyer.

The Redoubt pub at the start and The Black Rock at the end remain, and Wakefield’s oldest pub, The Black Swan, is now a modern bar called Society.

