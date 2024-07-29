Wetherby Town Council supports local organisations.

Each year Wetherby Town Council allocates a small amount of funding to be distributed as grants to local not-for-profit, charitable, or voluntary organisations. This is designed to be an easy to access source of funding for small, local organisations which benefit Wetherby and its residents.

Each application is considered on its merits, and the council considers funding a variety of different projects from across the community.

Last night the latest grant awardees gathered at the Town Hall, Wetherby, to be recognised for outstanding contribution to the community.

The Mayor of Wetherby, Cllr. Dawn Payne thanked the organisations for their valued addition to the town. The Mayor said “It’s wonderful to be able to thank these amazing organisations for all their hard work and commitment to the town.

Drover's Day. Mayor Cllr. Dawn Payne & Drovers members, Ruth Holt, Cllr. Kazia Knight & Jan Branton

“The Town Council is happy to support them and recognise the importance of all local not-for-profit, charitable or voluntary organisations and the difference they make to any community.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr. Mulhall, Cllr. Galan Moss, Cllr. Harry Chapman, Cllr. Kazia Knight and Cllr. Norma Harrington were also present to thank the awardees.

The latest grants have been awarded to aid many differing projects, from building projects to community entertainment.