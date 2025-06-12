What are the birds making noise in The Piece Hall: Listen to 'sharp cries' heard at Halifax landmark as peregrine falcon mum teaches her chicks to fly
The reason is a pair of peregrine falcons who – for the first time in several years – have successfully raised three chicks.
The pair are nesting in the spire above the landmark which is shared with Halifax Central Library.
According to Calderdale Council, the sharp cry visitors have been hearing recently is the peregrine falcon mum calling her babies, teaching them to fly.
The council has posted: “This week, the young falcons have been learning the art of flight – something which comes with trial and error, as well as a lot of ungraceful tumbles!
"Fortunately, Calderdale Countryside and Woodlands Team have been working with local bird of prey experts and the fantastic staff at Halifax Central Library and The Piece Hall to help ensure these novice aviators make it back onto the rooftops where they belong.
"So if you’re in the area and hear a sharp call from above, don’t be alarmed. It’s just the peregrine mother calling her fledglings, coaxing them skyward with the aim of teaching them to fly!”
According to the RSPB, the peregrine is a large and powerful falcon with broad, pointed wings and a relatively short tail. It is swift and agile in flight.
Peregrine falcons were at a low point in the 1960s due to human persecution and the impact of pesticides in the food chain but improved legislation and protection has helped the birds to recover and they have now expanded into many urban areas.