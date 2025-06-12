Anyone who has visited Halifax’s Piece Hall recently may have been treated to a noisy bird cry.

The reason is a pair of peregrine falcons who – for the first time in several years – have successfully raised three chicks.

The pair are nesting in the spire above the landmark which is shared with Halifax Central Library.

According to Calderdale Council, the sharp cry visitors have been hearing recently is the peregrine falcon mum calling her babies, teaching them to fly.

The peregrine falcon mum is teaching her chicks to fly. Photo by Calderdale Council

The council has posted: “This week, the young falcons have been learning the art of flight – something which comes with trial and error, as well as a lot of ungraceful tumbles!

"Fortunately, Calderdale Countryside and Woodlands Team have been working with local bird of prey experts and the fantastic staff at Halifax Central Library and The Piece Hall to help ensure these novice aviators make it back onto the rooftops where they belong.

"So if you’re in the area and hear a sharp call from above, don’t be alarmed. It’s just the peregrine mother calling her fledglings, coaxing them skyward with the aim of teaching them to fly!”

According to the RSPB, the peregrine is a large and powerful falcon with broad, pointed wings and a relatively short tail. It is swift and agile in flight.