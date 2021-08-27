The green list was implemented for the first time on May 7 and the latest update was on August 26 when seven countries/territories were added; The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.
Green list countries
Below is a rundown of the countries and territories currently on the green list.
Antarctica (at risk of moving to amber list)
Austria
Australia
Anguilla (at risk of moving to amber list)
Antigua and Barbuda (at risk of moving to amber list)
The Azores (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)
Barbados (at risk of moving to amber list)
Bermuda (at risk of moving to amber list)
British Indian Ocean Territory (at risk of moving to amber list)
Brunei
Bulgaria
Canada (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)
Cayman Islands (at risk of moving to amber list)
Croatia (at risk of moving to amber list)
Denmark (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)
Dominica (at risk of moving to amber list)
Falkland Islands
Faroe Islands
Finland (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)
Germany
Gibraltar
Grenada (at risk of moving to amber list)
Hong Kong
Iceland
Israel and Jerusalem (at risk of moving to amber list)
Latvia
Liechtenstein (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)
Lithuania (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)
Madeira (at risk of moving to amber list)
Malta
Montserrat (at risk of moving to amber list)
New Zealand
Norway
Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno (at risk of moving to amber list)
Romania
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands
St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Switzerland (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)
Taiwan (at risk of moving to amber list)
Turks and Caicos Islands (at risk of moving to amber list)
What are the rules for travelling to green list countries?
You should only travel or have travelled through a green list country or the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man in the previous 10 days.
You must follow the rules regardless of whether you have been fully vaccinated or not.
Before you travel back to England you must:
- Take a Covid-19 test within three days prior to travelling to England
- Book and pay for a day two Covid-19 test - which you should take once you have arrived in England
- Fill in a passenger locator form.
Once you arrive in England you must take a Covid-19 test on or before day two. You don’t need to quarantine unless your test result is positive.
You only need to take the day two Covid-19 test if you are still in England on day two. You may have to self-isolate if the NHS Test and Trace has pinged you, alerting you that you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.