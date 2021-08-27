A beach in Perth, Australia, one of the green list countries. (Pic credit: Chris Hyde / Getty Images)

The green list was implemented for the first time on May 7 and the latest update was on August 26 when seven countries/territories were added; The Azores, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania and Switzerland.

Green list countries

Below is a rundown of the countries and territories currently on the green list.

Antarctica (at risk of moving to amber list)

Austria

Australia

Anguilla (at risk of moving to amber list)

Antigua and Barbuda (at risk of moving to amber list)

The Azores (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)

Barbados (at risk of moving to amber list)

Bermuda (at risk of moving to amber list)

British Indian Ocean Territory (at risk of moving to amber list)

Brunei

Bulgaria

Canada (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)

Cayman Islands (at risk of moving to amber list)

Croatia (at risk of moving to amber list)

Denmark (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)

Dominica (at risk of moving to amber list)

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Finland (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)

Germany

Gibraltar

Grenada (at risk of moving to amber list)

Hong Kong

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem (at risk of moving to amber list)

Latvia

Liechtenstein (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)

Lithuania (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)

Madeira (at risk of moving to amber list)

Malta

Montserrat (at risk of moving to amber list)

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno (at risk of moving to amber list)

Romania

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Switzerland (currently on the amber list. It will move to the green list effective 4am on Monday, August 30. If you arrive in England before then, you must follow amber list rules)

Taiwan (at risk of moving to amber list)

Turks and Caicos Islands (at risk of moving to amber list)

What are the rules for travelling to green list countries?

You should only travel or have travelled through a green list country or the UK, Ireland, the Channel Islands or the Isle of Man in the previous 10 days.

You must follow the rules regardless of whether you have been fully vaccinated or not.

Before you travel back to England you must:

- Take a Covid-19 test within three days prior to travelling to England

- Book and pay for a day two Covid-19 test - which you should take once you have arrived in England

- Fill in a passenger locator form.

Once you arrive in England you must take a Covid-19 test on or before day two. You don’t need to quarantine unless your test result is positive.