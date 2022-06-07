When four musician friends had the idea of launching a small series of concerts in Helmsley back in 1981, little did they know it would become the foundations for a festival now in its fifth decade.

That first Helmsley Festival had an immediate impact on the town and its surroundings and so popular did it become that it broadened its base across more of North Yorkshire with Ryedale District Council offering support to help it to grow.

Today, Ryedale Festival brings together performers from across the globe, each year offering a season of shows in beautiful and historic locations across the district, from idyllic village churches to country houses and stately homes.

The Kanneh-Mason family will kick off Ryedale Festival in July. Photo: Jake Turney.

Kicking off its fifth decade, the Kanneh-Mason family will open this year’s festival on July 15.

The seven brothers and sisters ranging in age from 25 to 12-years-old and all playing either violin, piano or cello will put on a musical concert.

In the days that follow, until the festival comes to close on July 31, there will be 52 concerts involving more than 300 performers, with a programme that includes six world premieres.

The festival finds a special place for the music of composer George Frideric Handel, including a pop-up production of his magical opera Acis and Galatea that will visit three of the region’s ancient churches.

The music and legacy of British symphonist Vaughan Williams will also be in focus 150 years after his birth, as will the genre-blending brilliance of “renaissance woman of contemporary music” Errollyn Wallen, and the 50th birthday of Swedish supergroup ABBA.

The festival’s two ensembles in residence, the National Youth Choir of Great Britain and San Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque (in their first UK tour for over a decade) will collaborate, presenting one of Handel’s Dixit Dominus and the festival will provide a platform for young artists too.

Other highlights include the London Mozart Players, The National Youth Choir of Great Britain performing a programme on the theme of environment, Pete Long and Friends performing 100 Years of Jazz in 99 Minutes, and a number of masterclasses.

Literary events include a visit from the poet and author Lemn Sissay.

Christopher Glynn, Artistic Director of the Ryedale Festival, says: “From legendary artists like Dame Janet Baker to stars of the new generation like the Kanneh-Masons, we’ve brought together a line-up of international quality to perform in stunning locations across the beautiful area of Ryedale in North Yorkshire, from historic old churches to magnificent stately homes.

“As always, the festival is a celebration of music and place, and how they can enhance each other. I’m especially pleased that we are working with the Richard Shephard Music Foundation to bring musical opportunities to primary school children across Yorkshire.

“We look forward to welcoming music-lovers from far and wide to Ryedale this summer.”

First-time ticket-buyers can attend selected festival events for £10 and under 18s for £5.

People are also invited to enjoy additional content that will be shared free-to-view on the festival’s digital platform RyeStream.