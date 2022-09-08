What will Charles use as his regal name? Clarence House confirms in new statement

Clarence House confirmed this evening that Charles will be known as King Charles III.

Charles, who became King on the death of his mother, said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family."

A member of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.

Prime Minister Liz Truss referred to Charles, the new King, as King Charles III, saying: “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state, his majesty King Charles III.”