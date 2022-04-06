With 1,140sqm of retail space, a more customer-friendly layout will allow for more accessible products known and loved by the customers, whilst browsing new ranges.

The changes are part of Aldi’s £600 million investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers.

When does Aldi Silsden in Bradford open?

Aldi. (Pic credit: Daniel Martino)

The store will welcome its customers on Thursday, April 7 at 8am.

Situated on Keighley Road, the regular opening hours for this branch are Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

What changes have been made to the store?

The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new look will offer increased space dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section, which provides a choice of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi for busy customers.

The layout has been implemented to make shopping easier and more accessible for customers and the store will now have more space and clearer signs to make shopping effortless.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle, which will avoid them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the shop will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

The store employs 32 employees from the local community, and the refurbishment will bring in additional jobs.

Silsden customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’ where they will find Specialbuys, which are available every Thursday and Sunday. During the re-opening week, the store will be offering a range of homeware including a Glass Lamp for £34.99, a Large Storage Ottoman for £15.99 and a Metal Frame Drinks Tray for £9.99.

Aldi store manager, Dean Holtom, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on par with the products and services they’re used to.”