Britain is still in shock since hearing the news that our beloved Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8.

Heartfelt messages, flowers, letters and gestures of love have been paid to the Queen who reigned for 70 years as the longest-serving monarch in British history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King Charles III said of the news: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.”

King Charles III, known as Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at the time this picture was taken. (Pic credit: Andrew Matthews / WPA Pool / Getty Images)

He is now in the process of establishing his role as Britain’s king - the first official step towards this is the Accession Council.

When will King Charles III be proclaimed?

His Majesty, The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10am on Saturday, September.

The ceremony will take place in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace, London.

As per tradition, a second Proclamation will also be read in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange at 12pm on Saturday, September 10.

To acknowledge the new Sovereign, flags will be raised at full-mast from when the Principal Proclamation starts at St James’s Palace until an hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales on September on Sunday, September 11 at 12pm, after which the flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.

What is the Accession Council? Who will be attending?

The Accession Council is divided into two parts; the first part is attended by the Privy Council without The King present, who will proclaim the Sovereign and formally approve numerous consequential Orders including the arrangements for the Proclamation.

The second part is the holding by The King of His Majesty’s first Privy Council; The King will make his Declaration and read out and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which ease the continuity of the government.

Following the Accession Council, a Principal Proclamation will be read at 11am on the same day from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St James’s Palace. It will be read by Garter King. along with the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms; this will be the first public reading of the Proclamation.

How can I watch King Charles III’s proclamation?

The ceremony will be televised live on all broadcasting news channels including BBC One, ITV, BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.